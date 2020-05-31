Doris MAYNARD
1939 - 2020
MAYNARD, Doris C. 80, of Tampa, went to be with her Lord May 27, 2020. Born in Bessemer, AL August 25, 1939, her family relocated to Florida when she was a teenager. She was a faithful member of the Seminole Heights Baptist Church. Doris was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. After 42 years of service with GTE/Verizon as a Systems Analyst, she retired and began working as an aide for MacFarlane Park Elementary. Doris had the kindest heart and devoted her life to her family. She is survived by three children, Gina Alderman (Amy), Tina Pipp (Dan), and Dave Alderman Jr. (Candy); three grandchildren, Daniel Pipp (Kandi), Austin Pipp, and Grace Pipp; three great-grandchildren, Trinity Owens, Logan Pipp and Jaxson Pipp; sisters-in-law, Lupe Cox, Sandra Cox, and Wini Cox; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and lifetime friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pansy and Gerald Cox; siblings, Clifton Cox (Edith), Gerald S. Cox, George Cox, Edward Cox, Norma Jane Larned (Tommy), Melba Forbes (Leon); and nephews, Buddy and Dennis Forbes. A special thank you to LifePath Hospice and the entire staff at Discovery Village for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to LifePath Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. Please sign Doris' guestbook at GardenofMemoriesTampa.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
