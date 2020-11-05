REARDON, Doris Jean passed away November 2, 2020. She was born the daughter of Jonathan and Celia Woodhouse, December 29, 1938 in Painted Post, NY. She was an LPN, and a career Marine Corps spouse. Survivors include daughters, Jill Reardon, and Peggy Reardon; son, Jack Reardon (Melani); five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Cora, Joanne, Norm, Claude, and Roy. She was preceded in death by sisters, Leona, and Julia. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens