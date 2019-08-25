REESE, Doris Lorraine (Alexander) 86, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1933 in Clarksburg, WV to Emory H. and Edith Drummond Alexander. She was a homemaker. She was married for 56 years to Donald L. Reese Sr., who preceded her in death. She leaves behind to cherish her memory five children, Donald Jr. (Vickie), Debbie (Steve) Cockerham, Dave (Diana), Dan, Patty (Buddy) Hines; as well as 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three sisters. She was predeceased by one sister and one brother. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 7 pm at Redeemer Presbyterian Church with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery at 1 pm on Monday, August 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on mental illness at nami.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019