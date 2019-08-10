RICHARDSON, Doris H. 89, long-time Tampa resident, passed peacefully at home Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in 1929 in Kirkland, Georgia, she moved to Tampa in the 60s with her husband, William, and son, Randy. She retired from St. Joseph Hospital CCU in 1992 after 24 years of devoted nursing service. She is survived by her husband; sons, Bartley, Harvey, and Randy; and grandchildren. Blount Curry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visitation is Monday, Aug. 12, from 10:30-11:30 am at The Tampa Women's Club on Bayshore with service to follow. Burial at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Please go to DignityMemorial.com for details on memorial donations. Please visit her online guestbook at: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 10, 2019