Doris RIZZI

RIZZI, Doris Claudia formerly of Tampa passed away of natural causes at age 64 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home in Dothan, Alabama. Doris was born in Berlin, Germany to a military family and moved to California at an early age. Raised on a U.S. Air Force Base, Doris was a creative and expressive writer who graduated from Cabrillo High School, Vandenberg Village, CA in 1974. A giving soul, Doris then earned a nursing degree from Riverside College in 1976 and embarked on a medical career serving Tampa Bay patients in intensive care and burn units for over 20 years. Doris was a kind and considerate person who loved reading mystery novels, her many precious pets and tending to her glorious plants. Doris also received great joy and comfort from her Word Centered Fellowship Group who shared the love of God, friendship and provided support to Doris over the last few years as her health declined. Doris relocated to Dothan, Alabama last year to be close to her brother and nieces. Ms. Rizzi was preceded by her mother, Gisela Rausch. She is survived by her father, Pasquale Rizzi (Barbara) of Tampa, FL; brother, Glenn Rizzi (Sheila) of Dothan, AL; step-brother, Paul Schaut (Daly) of Tampa, FL; nieces, Jenna Justice (Brent), Hanna Rizzi, Emma Rizzi and kitten Shiloh. A small service of fond remembrance will be held by her family at Sunset Memorial Park, Midland City, AL on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com