of Tampa, FL, passed away April 5, 2019. She was born in Woodville, FL and was preceded to heaven by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Claud Poole (Mrs Bessie Poole). Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Buster Sharp (Doris) will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at Exciting Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz, FL. Viewing and visitation will be Monday, April 8, at 10 am, at Exciting Idlewild prior to the services. The Hallelujah service will be at 11 am at Exciting Idlewild. The burial will be later that day at 1:30 pm at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Everyone is invited to join in any of the services celebrating Mrs Sharp's life. Send condolences online to: www.macdonaldfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 6, 2019
