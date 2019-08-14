THOMPSON, Doris Ann 83, of Largo, FL, passed away August 11, 2019. She came here in 1965 from Springdale, Pennsylvania and worked as a registered nurse at Bay Pines VA Medical Center where she retired. after retirement she worked at Hubbell Funeral Home as family with her husband Tommy. She is known for her quick wit and a wonderful laugh that help comfort many families that we served for many years. The memory of her is forever engraved in our foundation of care. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tommy; two sons, Jef and Scott Thompson both of Largo, FL; grandson, Christian Thompson of Largo, FL. She is predeceased by her sister, Lois Nicholson. Visitation is on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Hubbell Funeral Home from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. Service is on Friday, August 16, 2019 also at the Hubbell Funeral Home at 11 am, with entombment to follow at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate a memorial to a . Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 14, 2019