Doris THORPE

THORPE, Doris Shaw Doris was born on August 17, 1922 in Leton, Louisiana and passed away at 98 years old on October 8, 2020 in Brandon, Florida. She had been a resident of Florida since 1983. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Henry L. Thorpe Sr.; parents ,John F. Shaw Sr. and Nannie Lee Shaw; brother, John F. Shaw Jr.; and nephew, John F. Shaw, III. She is survived by her devoted son, Henry L. Thorpe, Jr. and his wife and loving daughter-in law, Kathleen; grandchildren, Toni Palermo and husband, Darren of Clinton, Louisiana, Randy McMichael and wife, Sara of Minden, Louisiana; great-grandchildren, Katelin Palermo of Orlando, Florida, Allison Junkersfeld and husband, Christopher of Clinton, Louisiana, Jason Palermo of Salem, Oregon; great-great-grandchild, Piper Junkersfeld of Clinton, Louisiana, other relatives, and her loving and devoted friends. Doris was a gracious, soft spoken and polite Southern lady with an independent disposition and spirit who loved her biscuits with sausage and loved her chocolate. She was a devoted and loving mother and a steadfast kind-hearted friend with a quiet sense of humor. She was caring, serene, patient, and kind. Those who had the privilege of knowing her are truly blessed. Doris attended Louisiana Tech University where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and Lifetime Member of Sigma Kappa. At Tech, she was a member of the Blue Jackets, Tech Playhouse, the Y.W.C.A., and a member of the yearbook staff. When the United States entered World War II, she left Tech and attended business school so she could learn skills to aid the war effort. She later received her BA degree in accounting from the Baptist Christian College. Her work history included Executive Secretary for the Project Manager of the Silas Mason Company during the construction of the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant; the USA WW2 Rationing Board in Alexandria, Louisiana; Executive Secretary for the Chief Engineer of the Silas Mason Company Iowa Ordnance Plant in Burlington, Iowa; Executive Secretary for the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives for two sessions; and, an accountant for the Northwest Louisiana Vocational Technical School in Minden, Louisiana. She also owned several businesses in Minden, Louisiana from 1954 until 1973, including a construction company. She was a past matron of Eastern Star, Chapter No. 53 in Minden, Louisiana and a member of Eastern Star for 75 years. Doris was a member of the First Baptist Church of Brandon, Florida where she was a member of the Lila Bible Study Class. During her lifetime, she introduced family and friends to our Lord Jesus Christ. Interment will be at Whitehall Cemetery, 1862 LA-521, Haynesville, Louisiana, on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 am. Family visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Minden, Louisiana on Monday, October 19, 2020, between 9-10 am. A celebration of life for Doris Shaw Thorpe will be held at First Baptist Brandon, 216 North Parson Avenue, Brandon Florida on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 pm. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to the staff of Hawthorne Village in Brandon and to Lifepath Hospice for their excellent, caring, and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Brandon, Building Fund, 216 North Parson Avenue, Brandon, Florida 33510 or to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, P. O. Box 4196, Monroe, Louisiana 71211.



