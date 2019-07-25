DREWIEGA, Doris W.
"Dori" In loving memory of Doris Drewiega, age 78, of Clearwater, who passed away on July 21, 2019. Doris was born on March 11, 1941 in Syracuse, New York to the parents of Wilfred and Helen Holt. Doris was a lively and vibrant woman who lived her life to its fullest. Her spirit and smile were infectious and captivated everyone around her. She loved her family, dancing, traveling, beaches and sunsets. We send her from this life in peace and hope her next adventure is as beautiful and joyful as she was. We will always be looking for you somewhere over the rainbow.She is survived by her loving spouse, Jack Drewiega; her siblings, Bev, Fred, Patty and Sherry; her children, Robert, Michael and Tammy; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services take place 10-11 am, July 27, at Sunset Point Funeral Home, 2689 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, FL 33759.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 25, 2019