Dorman SWAIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWAIN, Dorman Layton 90, passed away at the Marliere Hospice Care Center, New Port Richey on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The son of Thomas Layton Swain and Olive Bell Holden, he was born April 13, 1930 in Winnabow, NC. He spent the last 50 years of his life in Florida after retiring as a Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Coast Guard. He is survived by his daughter, Donna J. Swain-McHughes (Jeffrey); son, Michael D. Swain (Magda); sisters, Betty Benton and Mary Jo Meacham (Dallas); grandson, Ryan P. McHughes (Kayla); granddaughters, Megan V. Mateosky and Jacqueline I. Mateosky; and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Walston Swain; and brother, Roy E. Swain. No services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved