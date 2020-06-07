SWAIN, Dorman Layton 90, passed away at the Marliere Hospice Care Center, New Port Richey on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The son of Thomas Layton Swain and Olive Bell Holden, he was born April 13, 1930 in Winnabow, NC. He spent the last 50 years of his life in Florida after retiring as a Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Coast Guard. He is survived by his daughter, Donna J. Swain-McHughes (Jeffrey); son, Michael D. Swain (Magda); sisters, Betty Benton and Mary Jo Meacham (Dallas); grandson, Ryan P. McHughes (Kayla); granddaughters, Megan V. Mateosky and Jacqueline I. Mateosky; and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Walston Swain; and brother, Roy E. Swain. No services are planned at this time.



