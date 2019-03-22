Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothea "Dottie" (Belanger) SMITH. View Sign

"Dottie" born November 29, 1929 in Auburn, Maine, to the late Gracia Cote and the late Antoine D. Belanger, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and children at age 89, March 12, 2019 in Palm Harbor, Florida. Dorothea served in the Air Force from Jan. 1951 to Oct. 1952. She married the love of her life, George Koch Smith, March 29, 1952. She left the Air Force and lived the rest of her life being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, George; as well as by her son, George David Koch Smith (Lisa); daughter, Judith Lynne (Smith) Hill (Bradley); sisters, Jacqueline Lothrop and Sylvia Butler; and grandchildren, David George Smith and Timothy Winston Smith.





