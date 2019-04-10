GOLLADAY, Dorothy A.
|
97, of Dade City, FL passed away April 5, 2019. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Doris and Linda; daughter-in-law, Shirley; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held 11:30 am Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Dade City Cemetery. The family will receive friends for viewing from 9-11 am, Wednesday morning, at the 301 Chapel of Hodges Family Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2019