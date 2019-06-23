NEU, Dorothy Agnes Simons "Doris"



passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Palm Harbor, FL. She was 92.



Doris was born March 6, 1927 in Syracuse, NY to Joseph J. Simons and Katherine E. Dulczewski. She grew up with one brother, Joseph J. Simons Jr. and a close community of cousins, aunts, and uncles.



Doris attended Syracuse Central High School, working after school at her father's service stations, filling in for young men who left to join the armed forces. She studied and excelled at piano ("debuting" in a local department store window at the age of five). She played throughout her life until her stroke in 2010.



Doris graduated from Syracuse's Powelson Business Institute and was employed as a secretary at Chayoustie, Hinman Company. She became proficient in shorthand and used that skill throughout her life to perplex her three children!



Those children, Judith A. Neu, MaryAnn Goodell (Scott), and John "Jack" F. Neu Jr. (Frances) were the product of a long happy marriage to John Frederick Neu, also of Syracuse. The family lived in Tonawanda, NY then Hillsborough, NJ and eventually established a favorite vacation spot in the Adirondack Mountains.



Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Wherever she called home she took great care of her community and her parish. When she and John retired to Clearwater, FL they dedicated much of their time to All Saints Catholic Church and Suncoast New Neighbors. Doris sang in the church choir and served as a Eucharistic minister, distributing communion to homebound individuals. She was eternally grateful to receive that same kindness in later years.



Doris is predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her brother. She leaves behind her three children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Besides love and affection, she imposed upon her grandchildren a lifelong appreciation for Doris Day movies and in return, they taught her to use email and Facetime.



Doris cherished life, swore by her faith, treated friends like family, and treated family like gold. Her generous spirit and radiant smile will remain in our hearts forever.



A mass of remembrance will be held Tuesday, July 2, at All Saints Church on Curlew Road in Clearwater, FL at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Dorothy's name to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Please mention the Pearl Team.