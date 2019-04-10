Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Aldean Scott Quillen. View Sign

83 years old, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, April 7, 2019. A proud native of Tampa, Florida, she was born on May 17, 1935 to Serena Rosario Litrico Scott and Samuel Alden Gressman Scott. The second oldest of six children, with two parents that worked, she and her sister, Mertie Alice, often helped with the household duties and care of their younger siblings, Lloyd, Janette, Elizabeth, and Lawrence Scott. Dorothy graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1953. The following year, Dorothy met her husband, James C. M. Quillen, at Nebraska Avenue Methodist Church. It is one of the sweetest love stories ever told. They dated for three months before they were engaged to be married. The two married on October 2, 1954. They were married for 64 years. Dorothy, or Dottie, as she was affectionately called by her friends, was always a hard worker. She retired as a Judicial Assistant from Hillsborough County. She worked for the Honorable Edgar A. Hinson for 32 years. Dorothy is survived by her husband, best friend, and lifelong dance partner, James C. M. Quillen; her daughter, Cynthia Lynn (Fred Farias); her son, James C. M. Quillen II; and her daughter, Linda Sue Conlon (Tim Conlon). Her grandchildren, Jennifer Clark, Ashley Quillen, Jamie Quillen, James Quillen III, and James (J.B.) Bruns II, will miss her dearly. She will also be remembered fondly by her great-grandchildren, Jayden and Ava Johnson, William and Sam Clark, and Michael Lester. She is also survived by her loving sister and brother, Elizabeth Alvarez and Lloyd Scott. Dorothy also leaves behind many cousins and dear friends. The family will receive friends at Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt Street, Tampa, Florida 33606, with visitation at 10 am and service at 11 am, Friday April 12, 2019. Thank you to all family and friends who have lovingly supported our family. We love you.



