CHEEK, Dorothy Ann
(Robinson)
84, of St. Petersburg, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Dorothy was born in Starke, Florida in 1934. She was the daughter of Joseph and Clara Robinson. She was a long time active member of Clearview Baptist Church, where she was in the choir. She worked at West Gate Elementary School for over 20 years as a Title One teacher. Dorothy loved to play the piano and to sing. Her favorites were gospel and country music. She is survived by her daughter, Tina Bolt and her granddaughter, Gabriela Bolt, both of St. Petersburg. Visitation will be held at Sorensen Funeral Home Tuesday, July 30, from 4:30-7 pm, with services at Clearview Baptist Church Wednesday at 10:30 am.
Sorensen Funeral Home
SorensenFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019