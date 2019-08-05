Dorothy ASHLEMAN

ASHLEMAN, Dorothy R. 88, of Spring Hill, died July 21, 2019. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, John. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Ivie; her companion, Carl Spath II; stepchildren, Kitzi Baker and Douglas Ashleman; grandchildren, Ray Miller, Douglas Ivie, Denise Ivie, Jordan Baker, Abby Baker, Heather Ashleman, and Jenny Ashleman; her great-grand-children, Sean, Josh, David, Matthew, Matt, Jenna, Mela, and Christian; the children of her companion Carl Spath II, Carl Spath III, Eugene Spath, and Lynn Reynolds and their children. Services will be Wednesday, August 7 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Turner Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2019
