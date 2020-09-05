Dorothy BASEHORE

BASEHORE, Dorothy L. passed away September 1, 2020 with her best friend, aka her husband, Fred, at her side holding her hand, at the age of 92. Her parents were Ray and Bessie Wine-land of Johnstown, PA. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Carl Jessell, in 1946. He passed away in 1983 and they had three children, Randall Jessell and wife Gin, Roxanne Weber, and husband Gurn, and Robert Jessell and wife Sue. She also has 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter, all residing in Pennsylvania and California. She also has a stepson and three stepdaughters. Dorothy married Fred Basehore on Valentines, 1997 and was the love of her life. They moved from Pennsylvania to Weeki Wachee that same year. Dorothy was an active member of Mariner's United Methodist Church for 22 years and previously the Williamsport UMC for 25 years. With her husband, they were also very active with the Shriners. While in the Hernando County Ladies Shrine Club, she was RONEE of the YASMAN Shrine Guild of America and Princess in the Daughter of the Nile. Dorothy loved and adored her family, her friends, and God. She will be greatly missed by all. Donation considerations can go to the Mariner UMC Endowment Fund at 7079 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609. A memorial service will be held once Covid 19 permits hugs and greetings.



