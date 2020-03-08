BURNHAM, Dorothy 91, passed into her Savior's arms in Killeen, TX on January 16, 2020, with her daughter by her side. Born in Georgia and recently of Killeen, she was a longtime resident of Elfers and New Port Richey, FL where she lovingly raised her two daughters, Debby Nowell of Killeen and Kelly Hill of Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobbie Lee and Lester Brantley, and sister, Martha. Greatly loved by her whole family and many friends, she is survived by her daughters; grandchildren; great-grand- children; brother, Danon; sister, June; and nieces and nephews. She loved us all and we will love and miss her always. Graveside service is at Meadowlawn, 4244 Madison, New Port Richey at 2 pm, on March 12, 2020.

