CAIN, Dorothy 79, of Hudson, passed away Oct. 19, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, John Cain; and son, William Bentley. Survived by children, Carolyn Provenzano, Deborah Wishon (Kelly O'Neill), James Bentley, and Glenn Robinson Jr.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Due to Coronavirus, service will be held graveside 11 am, Nov. 2 at Trinity Memorial Gardens.



