Service Information Southern Funeral Care 10510 Riverview Drive Riverview , FL 33578 (813)-671-3121 Send Flowers Obituary

CORNETT, Dorothy Mae "Dot" 95, of Brandon, died peacefully in her home Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born in Tampa, Florida July 4, 1924, Dot was known as a "firecracker" to all who knew and loved her. On her birthday in 1941, she married the love of her life, William Cline "Bill" Cornett. As members of The Greatest Generation, their story of love and commitment to one another, hard work and sacrifice laid the foundation upon which she built her self-proclaimed greatest success in life, her beautiful family. Dot was a proud member of the Brandon High School Class of 1942 and enjoyed monthly gatherings with her classmates over the years. She was heavily involved in her community, serving as the first PTA President of Yates Elementary School and President of the Brandon High School PTA. She was a founding member of the Brandon Junior Women's Club and charter member of Bell Shoals Baptist Church. Alongside her husband, Dot enjoyed promoting the preservation of Florida's rural heritage through her many years of volunteer work at Cracker Country located at the Florida State Fairgrounds. If there was anyone who knew how to have a good time, it was certainly Dot. And no tale of fun nor mischief would be complete without it including her best friend and partner in crime, "Ms. Hawkins." No truer friendship has ever been shared and Dot and Jerry's was one for the record books. Dot's favorite pastimes included fishing with Bill at Camp Tiger, playing cards, especially Back Alley Bridge, with her friends and family, dishing up her savory southern cooking, solving crossword puzzles and, of course, shopping. Her favorite vacation destination was Anna Maria Island, where she would spend weeks on the beach every summer. She was very proud of her age and recent 95th birthday celebration. Her secret to longevity was "Butter. LOTS of Butter." And when asked if there was anything that she still wished she would have done, she shook her head no and said with a smile, "I did it all." Dot was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley Fowler and Effie Franklin Pine; husband, Bill, who died three days shy of their 59th wedding anniversary; sister, Joyce Althea Fowler; son-in-law, Ronald Marshall Smith Sr.; grandson, Donald Cline Cornett Jr.; and lifelong friend, Geraldine Conner Hawkins. She is survived by her three children, W. Ronald Cornett (Carole), Donna Cornett Smith, and Donald Cline Cornett Sr. (Judith); grandchildren, Ronald Smith Jr. (Denise), Kevin Smith (Mary), Robin Cornett, and Carla Cornett; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Nicholas, Kelsey, Hailee, Kiersten, Christopher, Fisher, and Ella; great-great-granddaughter, Kallie as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Because she never met a stranger, Dot also leaves behind countless treasured friends. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Southern Funeral Care located at 10510 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL. The family will receive visitors Friday, August 23, from 4-7 pm. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 24, at 9 am at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens located at 2323 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL with Pastor Marc Mashburn officiating. Her six grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Adrien Albritton, Martin Broderick, Lee Cornett, Bruce Crowell, Doug Holmberg, Eric Jensen, Paul Quigley, and Mark Turner. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Mrs. Cornett following her interment. All are welcome. Flowers accepted and or donations to LifePath Hospice are graciously accepted. Please visit:

CORNETT, Dorothy Mae "Dot" 95, of Brandon, died peacefully in her home Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born in Tampa, Florida July 4, 1924, Dot was known as a "firecracker" to all who knew and loved her. On her birthday in 1941, she married the love of her life, William Cline "Bill" Cornett. As members of The Greatest Generation, their story of love and commitment to one another, hard work and sacrifice laid the foundation upon which she built her self-proclaimed greatest success in life, her beautiful family. Dot was a proud member of the Brandon High School Class of 1942 and enjoyed monthly gatherings with her classmates over the years. She was heavily involved in her community, serving as the first PTA President of Yates Elementary School and President of the Brandon High School PTA. She was a founding member of the Brandon Junior Women's Club and charter member of Bell Shoals Baptist Church. Alongside her husband, Dot enjoyed promoting the preservation of Florida's rural heritage through her many years of volunteer work at Cracker Country located at the Florida State Fairgrounds. If there was anyone who knew how to have a good time, it was certainly Dot. And no tale of fun nor mischief would be complete without it including her best friend and partner in crime, "Ms. Hawkins." No truer friendship has ever been shared and Dot and Jerry's was one for the record books. Dot's favorite pastimes included fishing with Bill at Camp Tiger, playing cards, especially Back Alley Bridge, with her friends and family, dishing up her savory southern cooking, solving crossword puzzles and, of course, shopping. Her favorite vacation destination was Anna Maria Island, where she would spend weeks on the beach every summer. She was very proud of her age and recent 95th birthday celebration. Her secret to longevity was "Butter. LOTS of Butter." And when asked if there was anything that she still wished she would have done, she shook her head no and said with a smile, "I did it all." Dot was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley Fowler and Effie Franklin Pine; husband, Bill, who died three days shy of their 59th wedding anniversary; sister, Joyce Althea Fowler; son-in-law, Ronald Marshall Smith Sr.; grandson, Donald Cline Cornett Jr.; and lifelong friend, Geraldine Conner Hawkins. She is survived by her three children, W. Ronald Cornett (Carole), Donna Cornett Smith, and Donald Cline Cornett Sr. (Judith); grandchildren, Ronald Smith Jr. (Denise), Kevin Smith (Mary), Robin Cornett, and Carla Cornett; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Nicholas, Kelsey, Hailee, Kiersten, Christopher, Fisher, and Ella; great-great-granddaughter, Kallie as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Because she never met a stranger, Dot also leaves behind countless treasured friends. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Southern Funeral Care located at 10510 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL. The family will receive visitors Friday, August 23, from 4-7 pm. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 24, at 9 am at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens located at 2323 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL with Pastor Marc Mashburn officiating. Her six grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Adrien Albritton, Martin Broderick, Lee Cornett, Bruce Crowell, Doug Holmberg, Eric Jensen, Paul Quigley, and Mark Turner. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Mrs. Cornett following her interment. All are welcome. Flowers accepted and or donations to LifePath Hospice are graciously accepted. Please visit: SouthernFuneralCare.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close