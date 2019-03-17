BOUZIDEN, Dorothy E.
|
79, passed away, March 13, 2019. She came here in 1979 from her native Utica, NY. She worked for the Deaf Center in Seminole and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Al; son, Kevin (Renee) Bouziden. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen and daughter, Karen. Funeral Mass is 11 am, March 21 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Sign her guestbook and share a memory at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019