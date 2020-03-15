FLESCH, Dorothy Jean 96, passed away on Sunday March 8, 2020 at Moton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. She was born in Chicago, and moved to Florida in 1978 from Barrington, IL. She as a business secretary, and homemaker, and a life long Catholic. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bay Pines volunteer, member of Seminole Gardens Ladies Club, and member of multiple travel clubs, including Telephone Pioneers, Teddy Bear Travel, Advantage Travel, and Travel Is Fun. She is preceded in death by her late husband of 53 years, Edward Flesch; her parents; sister, Marion; and brother, Dick. She is survived by her three daughters, Janet Marland, Joanne Ywanauskas (Thomas), and Jacquelin Baracani (Brian); and her sister, Helen; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Funeral mass is at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 911 90th Ave., Largo, March 31, 2020, 10 am followed by burial at Bay Pines VA cemetery at 12:30 pm.

