FUGE, Dorothy Mae age 87, of Markleysburg, PA passed away October 15, 2020 at home. She was born November 20, 1933. She is the daughter of the late Fredrick and Mabel (Ford) Gerstenschlager. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph H. Fuge; son, David Fuge; and siblings, Ruth Schott and Fred Gerstenschlager. She is survived by her son, Ronald Fuge of Markleysburg; grandchildren, Jonathon Fuge (Hilda) of Pittsburgh, Timothy Fuge (Stephanie) of Markleysburg, Mitah Fuge of Jefferson Hills, PA; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Ralph, and Emily. Dorothy attended New Life Covenant Church in Markleysburg, and she retired as a dental assistant from this area. All services are private for the family and under the direction of the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood. Dorothy was a good mom, a faithful wife and a loving grandmother. The family sends a special thanks to her caregivers, Danielle, Theresa, Ashley and Devin.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
