GOLDBLATT, Dorothy M. 93, born in Brooklyn, New York, passed away Dec. 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maury; daughter, Karen Murburg; brothers, Benny and Harold Pincus; and grandsons, Oren Bonhardy and Ehren Murburg. She is survived by daughters, Jayne (Ron) Weissman, Fran (Raffie) Bonhardy, and Ilene Goldblatt; five grandchildren; eight great-grand-children, nieces, nephews and other loving family. Funeral service will be 11 am Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Congregation B'nai Israel. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Largo. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Congregation B'nai Israel or Menorah Manor. David C. Gross Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 2, 2020
