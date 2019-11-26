GRECO, Dorothy Jean "Dottie" on Thursday, November 21, 2019, Dorothy Jean Greco loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and companion passed away at the age of 84. Dorothy was a force of nature who lived life to the fullest. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, she loved to dance, golf, bowl, play tennis and shop. Dorothy taught children to read while she worked in the Hillsboro- ugh County School system and was a successful business woman. She is survived by her daughter, Nannette Garcia Gutierrez; grandchildren, Max, Alec and Elise; son-in-law, Armando Gutier- rez; daughter, Michelle Garcia Moore, son-in-law, William C. (Beau) Moore, gran- ddaughters, Ariana and Catalina; her beloved companion, Carroll (Cal) Stone; her sister, Dalia Granda; nephew and nieces (spouses) , Frank Granda, Desiree Berrios (Julio), Mellissa Teston (Joe); great-nephews and nieces, Tony, Brianna (Nico) and Miranda Alonso, Brenden, Cerissa and Bradley Berrios. Funeral services were at Gonzalez Funeral Home, yesterday Monday, November 25, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 26, 2019