Dorothy HARPER (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL
33610
(813)-626-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Tampa Garden of Memories
Funeral
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Obituary
HARPER, Dorothy

83, peacefully passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Brandon, FL. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, John Harper; her children, Patricia O'Neill and Michael Harper; and predeceased by her daughters, Diane Fox and Deborah Elmore. She has six grandchildren, Allison AuBuchon, Shannon Fasulo, Karen Quinones, Brittany Elmore, Christopher Katros and Tyler Harper; as well as five great-grandchildren. Friends and family are welcome to attend visitation at Tampa Garden of Memories on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:30 am with the funeral at 10:30 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 30, 2019
