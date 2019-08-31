Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
HORTON, Dorothy M. 92, of Clearwater, went home to be with the Lord Aug. 24, 2019. She is rejoicing in Heaven with her husband William and her brothers and sisters that preceded her. She will be loved and cherished forever by her sons, Bill and Joe; and daughters, Kari and Debbie; eight grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. She will be cremated and placed in very special places by her children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Pinellas.Thank you for your love. SylvanAbbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 31, 2019
