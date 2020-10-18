Dorothy Jackson

JACKSON, Dorothy NiBlack "Dot" 88, passed away in Tampa, Florida October 13, 2020. Dot was born December 10, 1931 in Oviedo, Florida to Lucille and Charles Niblack. She grew up in Oviedo and graduated Oviedo High School. She attended Florida Southern College where she was a member of Delta Zeta. She soon met the love of her life, John David Jackson on a double date. The only problem was Dave was the other girl's date. Dot worked her charm that evening and soon she and Dave were married and moved to Greenville, South Carolina for Dave's first job. They moved to Tampa in time to welcome their first child, Pam. Cheryl soon followed, and they built a wonderful life together. Dot loved her girls like no one else and was a great mother, though on occasion, she was known to forget to pick them up from school. She and Dave loved to vacation with the family, particularly at the beach. As grandparents they took a special trip with each of their six grandchildren to wonderful places including the United Kingdom, Russia, Alaska, and Canada. Dot was involved in many activities throughout her life including Beach Park Garden Club, Tampa Women's Club and working in Real Estate. She was an avid Bridge player both with her friends and, most importantly, as a couple with Dave. She was a woman of great faith participating in Community Bible Study and being an active member with Hyde Park Presbyterian Church. She was an elder at the Church and served in many capacities including, Sunday school, Women of the Church, and Prime Timers. In Dot's later years at Canterbury Tower, she volunteered in the health center as an ambassador visiting with the residents and providing companionship and friendship. Dot was predeceased by her parents, and husband. She is survived by her daughters, Pam Blank (Ricky), Cheryl Reeves-Young (Bo); her grandchildren, Callie Gutierrez (David), Chandler Bailey (Morgan), Richard Blank (Laura), Katie Miller (Alex), Jackson Reeves, Molly Reeves; and her great-grandchildren, Eva and Mary Grace Gutierrez and Allen and Wills Bailey. Services were privately held at Hyde Park Presbyterian Church. Dot was laid to rest at Oviedo Methodist Cemetery in Oviedo, Florida. Memorials may be made to Hyde Park Presbyterian Church, 1309 West Swann Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33606, or Melech Hospice House, 11125 North 52nd Street, Temple Terrace, Florida 33617. www.blountcurrymacdill.com