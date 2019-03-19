Dorothy Jean Chambers

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean Chambers.

CHAMBERS, Dorothy Jean

89, of Holiday, passed away peacefully February 26, 2019. A service will be held Friday March 22 at 10 am at the Calvary Chapel Worship Center, 6825 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey. An inurnment will follow the service at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg at 1:30 pm.

Coastal Cremations
Funeral Home
Coastal Cremation & Funeral Care
4201 Grand Blvd
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 645-6975
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.