CHAMBERS, Dorothy Jean
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean Chambers.
89, of Holiday, passed away peacefully February 26, 2019. A service will be held Friday March 22 at 10 am at the Calvary Chapel Worship Center, 6825 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey. An inurnment will follow the service at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg at 1:30 pm.
Coastal Cremations
Coastal Cremation & Funeral Care
4201 Grand Blvd
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 645-6975
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019