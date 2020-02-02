|
KAELBER, Dorothy M. passed away January 15, 2020 surrounded by loving family members. Dorothy was born in Rochester, New York, April 25, 1932. She attended The Harley School, in Rochester, where she met her husband of 65 years, Jack Kaelber. Dorothy graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1954 and stayed active in its Alumni Association for decades. After raising their four children, Dorothy returned to school at St. Petersburg Junior College and earned her RN in 1986. She was a pediatric nurse at All Children's Hospital for ten years and retired in 1996. She also worked at the Hallmark store on St. Pete Beach after retiring from nursing. Dorothy was also active in civic and school endeavors. She was a member of the St. Petersburg City Beautification Commission and was on the Board of Trustees at Shorecrest School in St. Petersburg and instrumental in developing the high school. Dorothy was a beautiful soul whose life revolved around her children and grandchildren. She had a way about her, a knack, for encouraging her children and grandchildren to always strive for the best and, no matter what path or career choice they made, she was the ultimate cheerleader and so very proud of each and every one of them. Jack predeceased Dorothy in June of 2019 and she is survived by her three sons, Jack (Lori), Don (Suzy), Jeff and daughter, Leslie Truncale (Tom); grandchildren, Mika, Daniela, Isabella, Sean, Emily, Annah, Christian, Elliott, Caitlin, Olivia, Thomas, Matt, and Nick; and great-granddaughters, Meli and Juni, and great-grandson, Kieran Jack. Dorothy and Jack lived in St. Pete Beach for many years where Sunday dinners with family and friends were a routine weekly event. She and Jack loved their beach and a celebration of life for both will take place on St. Pete Beach after which their ashes will be scattered in the Gulf. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at . Visit the online guestbook at: AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020