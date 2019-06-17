Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Karen (Luke) VALDEZ. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

VALDEZ, Dorothy Karen (Luke)



It is with great sadness we announce her passing June 12, 2019. Karen, a lifelong resident of Tampa, was born March 17, 1941 to Woodrow and Dorothy Luke. She graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1959 and a year later, June 18, 1960, married her high school sweetheart, Rudy G. Valdez. They were married for 43 years prior to Rudy's passing in 2003. In the earlier years of marriage, Karen was dedicated to raising the couple's three children. Later, during her "empty nesting years," she was employed by Dr. Doran Dorazio, D.C., as a chiropractic assistant and office manager. Karen was a devoted mother and friend, always active in the life of her church. For the past 15 years, she has been a faithful member of Idlewild Baptist Church, where she served on several committees and sang in the church choir. For many years, she also served on the Hillsborough High School, Class of 1959 Reunion Committee. In addition to her love for God, family, and friends, Karen was an ardent fan of the Florida State Seminoles. Karen is preceded in death by her parents; her loving brother, Henry Woodrow "Woody" Luke Jr.; and her husband. She is survived by her three children, Lisa Valdez Saba (Ric), Mark Valdez, and Kristi Valdez Aiken (Ted); granddaughters, Kathryn and Brooke Saba; and grandsons, Tyler Valdez, Joshua, Caleb, Luke, and Noah Aiken. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at Idlewild Baptist Church Saturday, June 22, 2019 with visitation taking place at 10 am, in the Sanctuary and service to follow at 11 am. Arrangements are by Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood. Memorial contributions in memory of Karen may be given to LifePath Hospice, 4200 W. Cypress St., Suite 690, Tampa, FL 33607 or at

VALDEZ, Dorothy Karen (Luke)It is with great sadness we announce her passing June 12, 2019. Karen, a lifelong resident of Tampa, was born March 17, 1941 to Woodrow and Dorothy Luke. She graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1959 and a year later, June 18, 1960, married her high school sweetheart, Rudy G. Valdez. They were married for 43 years prior to Rudy's passing in 2003. In the earlier years of marriage, Karen was dedicated to raising the couple's three children. Later, during her "empty nesting years," she was employed by Dr. Doran Dorazio, D.C., as a chiropractic assistant and office manager. Karen was a devoted mother and friend, always active in the life of her church. For the past 15 years, she has been a faithful member of Idlewild Baptist Church, where she served on several committees and sang in the church choir. For many years, she also served on the Hillsborough High School, Class of 1959 Reunion Committee. In addition to her love for God, family, and friends, Karen was an ardent fan of the Florida State Seminoles. Karen is preceded in death by her parents; her loving brother, Henry Woodrow "Woody" Luke Jr.; and her husband. She is survived by her three children, Lisa Valdez Saba (Ric), Mark Valdez, and Kristi Valdez Aiken (Ted); granddaughters, Kathryn and Brooke Saba; and grandsons, Tyler Valdez, Joshua, Caleb, Luke, and Noah Aiken. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at Idlewild Baptist Church Saturday, June 22, 2019 with visitation taking place at 10 am, in the Sanctuary and service to follow at 11 am. Arrangements are by Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood. Memorial contributions in memory of Karen may be given to LifePath Hospice, 4200 W. Cypress St., Suite 690, Tampa, FL 33607 or at www.chaptershealth.org Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 17, 2019

