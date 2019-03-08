Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy KINSMAN. View Sign

KINSMAN, Dorothy



passed into eternity with our Lord, Jesus Christ, March 7, 2019. Dorothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1930 and moved to Tampa as a young girl where she primarily lived as a wife, mother, and homemaker. Dorothy is preceded in death by her mother, Jessie Carr and her husband, Forrest Kinsman Sr. She is survived by her brother, B.J. Weeks (Ruth); her children, Forrest Jr. (deceased wife, Robin) and Ricky Kinsman both of Lady Lake, Florida; her one grandson, Derrell (Erin) of Orlando, Florida; and four great-grandchildren, Damien and Dorian of Panama City, Florida and Kai and Koah of Orlando, Florida; along with many nieces, nephews, and longtime loving friends. Her services will be handled by Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 West Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 pm. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, which will be officiated by Pastor Larry Shrodes of Celebration Church Tampa.

