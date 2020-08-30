1/1
Dorothy L. BROWN
BROWN, Dorothy L. Isom With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy L. Isom Brown, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched Thursday August 20, 2020. A celebration of her extraordinary life will be held Friday September 4, 2020 12:30 pm at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL. Dorothy Isom Brown was born October 17, 1931 in Mobile, AL. to the late Dorothy Cecilia and Perez Isom. She was raised a Catholic and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maysville, AL during her youth. She was a graduate of Central High School at the age of 15 and went on to attend Alabama State Branch College studying Pre-Nursing. She then earned placement in the nursing program at Tuskegee Institute and graduated in 1952 with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 37 years, Nursing Home Administrator, and retired from the State of Florida Board of Health, Licensure and Certifications in 1991. A lifelong Catholic she has been a member of the Diocese of St. Petersburg at St. Joseph Catholic Church and has worshiped at Blessed Trinity for over sixty years. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life her husband, Colonel George Lewis Brown Jr.; her brothers, Donald Isom and Preston Isom; and sisters, Jean LaDuna and Catherine Wilson. She leaves a legacy of love to be cherished by her children, Stephanie Brown-Gilmore (Ricardo), George L. Brown III (Muriel), and Gregory P. Brown (Marina); granddaughter, Shaquita; grandsons, Dominick, David, and Niko; great-granddaughter, London-Skye; siblings, Perez J. Isom Jr. (Bonnie), Gloria Harthorne-Blackwell; devoted cousins, Joyce Rawls; daughter-in-law, RaeAnne Swanson; special lifelong friends, Clarice Pennington, Rosa Hopkins, Gwendolyn Wade, Beverly Brown, Deacon and Merlyn Roberts, Maripol Mendoza, Floyd and Rosanna Crawford; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends from all the walks of her life. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
