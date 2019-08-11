Service Information Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park 13401 Indian Rocks Road Largo , FL 33774 (727)-562-2080 Visitation 10:00 AM Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park 13401 Indian Rocks Road Largo , FL 33774 View Map Service 11:00 AM Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park 13401 Indian Rocks Road Largo , FL 33774 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LUTZ, Dorothy Judith "Judy" passed away surrounded by family on August 7, 2019 - her 80th birthday. Judy attended Patterson Park High School in Baltimore where she was a proud member of the Clipper Choir and the 1957 Sweetheart. She went on to attend Johns Hopkins as first a student and then a teacher, preceding her career as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years. In addition, she was devoted to the cause of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, being elected first the president of Florida's chapter in 1984 and then the international president in 2002. She also served as the Director of Clearwater Free Clinic and had opportunities to connect with numerous U.S. presidents, vice presidents and first ladies. A Baltimore gem turned true Floridian, Judy loved seafood (especially crabs), the Florida Gators and the emerald water in Destin, FL. Judy was cherished by many and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, Louis; her children (and "two claims to fame") Mark (Marli) and Judy (Wade); and her grandchildren, Kelsey, Tori, Adam, Hudson and Reagan. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Delma, a former trainee in Canine Companions for Independence (CCI), an organization she held dear to heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "Canine Companions for Independence". A service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 am, visitation at 10 am at Serenity Funeral Home. Serenity Funeral Home www.SerenityFuneralHomeLargo. com

