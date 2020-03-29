Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy NEWBERNE. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

NEWBERNE, Dorothy (Simpson) 86, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away peacefully February 25, 2020. She was born July 11, 1933 in Hahira, Georgia. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Vergil Newberne; her devoted parents, Pearl and Ezra Simpson; and her dear sisters, Elaine Rogers (Norman) and Madge Waller (Edward). Dorothy married Vergil, "the most handsome man I've ever met," November 23, 1951. They resided in Adel, GA until 1952. After relocating to Chicago, Dorothy attended key punch operator school. Dot and Vergil then returned to Georgia where she worked as a computer data processor for Sinclair Oil Company in Atlanta. Vergil and Dot had two children, Steve and Cyndi, to complete their family. In 1967, Dot and Vergil gambled on the American dream to own their own business. They relocated to St. Petersburg, FL where they became the successful founders, owners and operators of Gigi's Italian restaurants. Over the course of the next decades the adventurous team successfully opened 11 Gigi's throughout Florida. After achieving success, Dot and Vergil were able to retire where they could follow one of Dorothy's favorite passions, travel. They stayed active traveling around the United States with friends and family. Throughout her life, she visited 49 out of the 50 United States, only missing Wisconsin. Her greatest passion however was spoiling her grandchildren. She loved taking them to the family farm in Adel, where they spent countless happy times making memories. Dot and Vergil's legacy has been continued by their children, Steve and Cyndi, who currently run Gigi's Italian Restaurants. Dorothy is survived by her son, Steve; her daughter and son-in-law, Cyndi and Ken Shain; her granddaughter, Jamiee Belsky and husband, Michael; and her granddaughter, Jaclyn Afeld. Dorothy was laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Adel, Georgia, next to her husband. Momma will be greatly missed, but she will be forever in our hearts. Guestbook at

NEWBERNE, Dorothy (Simpson) 86, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away peacefully February 25, 2020. She was born July 11, 1933 in Hahira, Georgia. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Vergil Newberne; her devoted parents, Pearl and Ezra Simpson; and her dear sisters, Elaine Rogers (Norman) and Madge Waller (Edward). Dorothy married Vergil, "the most handsome man I've ever met," November 23, 1951. They resided in Adel, GA until 1952. After relocating to Chicago, Dorothy attended key punch operator school. Dot and Vergil then returned to Georgia where she worked as a computer data processor for Sinclair Oil Company in Atlanta. Vergil and Dot had two children, Steve and Cyndi, to complete their family. In 1967, Dot and Vergil gambled on the American dream to own their own business. They relocated to St. Petersburg, FL where they became the successful founders, owners and operators of Gigi's Italian restaurants. Over the course of the next decades the adventurous team successfully opened 11 Gigi's throughout Florida. After achieving success, Dot and Vergil were able to retire where they could follow one of Dorothy's favorite passions, travel. They stayed active traveling around the United States with friends and family. Throughout her life, she visited 49 out of the 50 United States, only missing Wisconsin. Her greatest passion however was spoiling her grandchildren. She loved taking them to the family farm in Adel, where they spent countless happy times making memories. Dot and Vergil's legacy has been continued by their children, Steve and Cyndi, who currently run Gigi's Italian Restaurants. Dorothy is survived by her son, Steve; her daughter and son-in-law, Cyndi and Ken Shain; her granddaughter, Jamiee Belsky and husband, Michael; and her granddaughter, Jaclyn Afeld. Dorothy was laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Adel, Georgia, next to her husband. Momma will be greatly missed, but she will be forever in our hearts.

