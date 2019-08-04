NIELSEN, Dorothy 99, of Lithia, passed away on July 21, 2019. Dorothy retired from the Glen Rock School System in NJ, where she worked as a school administrator. She then went on to work as an administrator for the Municipality of Glen Rock. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed reading mystery novels. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles George Nielsen; son, Roger Charles Nielsen; sister, Eunice Wallace; and niece, Lynn Fenn. Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter, Karen Dorothy (Al) Herzog; and niece, Gail Klein. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation 12902 Magnolia Dr MBD-FOUND, Tampa, FL 33612. Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019