Dorothy NORKUS

NORKUS, Dorothy 87, of Clearwater, FL passed away on August 10, 2020. She will be missed by so many people. Everyone loved to be around her and she was always the life of the party. "Dotty" was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ and moved to Florida many years ago. She was a lifelong baseball fan, and enjoyed watching the NY Mets, and in later years, the Tampa Bay Rays. There wasn't a game she missed on TV. She was also passionate about helping homeless animals, and volunteered for quite awhile at SPCA Tampa Bay. She is survived by her daughter, Mary; sons, Joseph and Larry; and daughter, Diane. Because of the current conditions, a huge celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
