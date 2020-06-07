PARRINELLI, Dorothy Constance, nee Padula was born in Brooklyn, NY, September 17, 1933, and passed away June 1, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. Dorothy was a graduate of St. Joseph's College for Women with a B.A. degree in teaching. She taught school in Manatee County for 25 years and upon retiring, she worked as a Sales Associate at Sears in Tyrone Mall for 13 years. Dorothy is survived by three children, Diane Jackson, Denise Parrinelli, and Paul Parrinelli; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. In accordance with Dorothea's wishes, no services will be held at this time.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.