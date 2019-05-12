ROWLEY, Dorothy "Dodo"
88, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Dunnellon, FL. Born in Denver, CO to the late Joseph and Myra (White) Marsh. Dorothy spent much of her early life in St. Petersburg, FL, where she graduated from St. Petersburg High, Class of 1948, and still has many friends and relatives. Dorothy was a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club and the Salty Sisters Sailing Club. She was an accomplished artist with a passion for pottery and painting. Dodo is survived by her four children, Mike, Pat, Joe (Cindy) and Diane (Clay); 10 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Richard "Dick" Rowley, her parents and sisters, Joanne and Margaret. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019