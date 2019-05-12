Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Dodo" ROWLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROWLEY, Dorothy "Dodo"



88, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Dunnellon, FL. Born in Denver, CO to the late Joseph and Myra (White) Marsh. Dorothy spent much of her early life in St. Petersburg, FL, where she graduated from St. Petersburg High, Class of 1948, and still has many friends and relatives. Dorothy was a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club and the Salty Sisters Sailing Club. She was an accomplished artist with a passion for pottery and painting. Dodo is survived by her four children, Mike, Pat, Joe (Cindy) and Diane (Clay); 10 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Richard "Dick" Rowley, her parents and sisters, Joanne and Margaret. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

ROWLEY, Dorothy "Dodo"88, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Dunnellon, FL. Born in Denver, CO to the late Joseph and Myra (White) Marsh. Dorothy spent much of her early life in St. Petersburg, FL, where she graduated from St. Petersburg High, Class of 1948, and still has many friends and relatives. Dorothy was a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club and the Salty Sisters Sailing Club. She was an accomplished artist with a passion for pottery and painting. Dodo is survived by her four children, Mike, Pat, Joe (Cindy) and Diane (Clay); 10 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Richard "Dick" Rowley, her parents and sisters, Joanne and Margaret. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close