85, of Palm Harbor died June 24, 2019. Dorothy was the President of the Ferrel Park II Condo Association in Palm Harbor, a member of All Saints Catholic Church, and a former school teacher at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School for 37 Years and she loved to travel. She is survived by her loving husband, Sam of Palm Harbor; son, Ron Serluco (Donna) of Geneva, IL; stepson, Jim Serluco (Kim) of Parma, OH; sisters, Marilyn and Helen Bower both of Alliance, OH; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be at the Dobies Funeral Home Tarpon Spring Chapel 701 E. Tarpon Avenue Tarpon Springs Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm. Placement will take place at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421 at a later date

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019
