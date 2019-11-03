SETON, Dorothy Harrison born December 20, 1942, pas-sed away October 23, 2019 after a struggle with cancer. Dorothy was born in New Haven, Connecticut and a graduate of Vassar College. She had a prestigious teaching career, having taught early on at The Buckley School and Dalton School in New York City. She was the proud mother of two children, Alexander of Park City, Utah and Michael of Tampa, Florida, as well as a grandmother to Halston, Holden, and Brennan.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019