SHERIDAN, Dorothy "Pat" loving wife, mom, gram, great-gram, sister, and aunt passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 25, 2020. Pat was born and raised in Concord, MA, the daughter of Thomas and Maude Finan. She lived in Maynard and Marshfield, MA where she raised her family before moving to Florida. Pat had a wonderful voice and loved to sing. She was also an avid golfer and was very proud of her three holes in one. Pat is survived by her sister, Theresa Banfield; children, Bev Stapel, Peter, John, and Robert Sheridan; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Sheridan Jr.; children, Peggy Paine and Paul Sheridan. Per Pat's request there will be no services.

