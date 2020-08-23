Dorothy SKOP

SKOP, Dorothy Star With heavy hearts but joyful memories we sadly announce the passing of Dorothy Star Skop August 18, 2020, her 96th birthday from this life to her eternal life. Survived by son Dennis (Karen) and daughter Renee, she leaves to join her beloved husband Archie, her parents Max and Sarah and siblings Albert, Mary and Lily and cherished mah jongg members who all await her heavenly arrival. Dorothy was born in Brooklyn, NY August 18, 1924 and came to Tampa with her family where the ever industrious and pious Max and Sarah opened and operated several businesses including Star Grocery on Kennedy Blvd. and a furniture store in Ybor City. Mom always asked us to drive her through Ybor to revisit happy childhood memories. She was truly a woman of valor who taught us our most valuable life lessons, to accept everyone regardless of background, our house was a welcoming refuge for all our friends and family where we were taught that manners and respect were the most important attributes. We give thanks to our heavenly Father for 96 well lived years. We pay tribute to our beloved mother for her unending support and encouragement throug-hout our lives which were made so much richer by her loving guidance. Donations in her name may be made to Hadassah Hospital-A celebration of life will be made at a later date.



