A long term resident of St. Petersburg, Florida died March 10, 2019. She was born in Jamaica, West Indies and migrated to the United States in the late 1960s. She retired as a lunch dietician from Lakewood High School. She is survived by her three children, Eustace Brown, Sharon Brown, and Silvan Brown; two sisters; 22 grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren; a great-great- grandchild; 16 nieces and nephews, and a host of family members and friends. Visitation today 4-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Friday March 22, 1:30 pm at Prayer Tower C.O.G.I.C.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019