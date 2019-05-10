Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy W. (Provost) Hergesheimer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





W. (Provost) 103, died peacefully at home in Greenfield, MA on April 13, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Dorothy was born February 8, 1916 in St. Petersburg, FL to Joe Tobin and Mary Maude (Wilson) Provost, the youngest of their three daughters. Dorothy lived with her family in St. Petersburg until the age of nine, when she lost her mother to typhoid fever. She spent several years in boarding schools, and then lived with different family members until her marriage to George A. Wilson in 1936. They had five children, and divorced in 1951. Dorothy later married her second husband, Edwin S. (Steve) Hergesheimer and they lived in Baltimore for many years, until Steve's death. In the 1990s Dorothy returned to Florida with her sister, Marjorie Morea to manage a property they inherited. Following her sister's death, Dorothy relocated to Massachusetts in 2010 to be near her daughter. Dorothy was very devoted to her large extended family, and will be greatly missed by all. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Harriet Ross and Marjorie Morea, both husbands, and her son, George A. Wilson Jr., in 1964. She is survived by her daughter, Marjorie W. Ferrini; sons, Stanley Wilson (Leah), William Wilson (Jane), and J. Timothy Wilson (Kathy); seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family will make arrangements for services at a later date.





