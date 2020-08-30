Dorothy WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, Dorothy F. 85, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A resident of Tampa, Florida for nearly 50 years, she is survived by her five loving children and their spouses, Lisa and Jim Parrino, Julie and Steve LeBrun, John and Lynley Williams, Kevin Williams and fiancée, Sarah Griffor, and Elaine and Ken Kanige; 10 beautiful grandchildren and their spouses, Tyler Parrino and fiancée, Jenn Grimes, Tarah and Mark Petercuskie, Kristen, Stephanie, Kerry, Sarah, Casey LeBrun and Roman Hoerauf, and Anthony and Grace Kanige; and two precious great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Ella Petercuskie. Her husband, John A. Williams; grandson, Matthew LeBrun; sisters, Margaret Mary Moore and Therese O'Connell; and brother, William Clark; predeceased her. Dorothy graduated from College of St. Teresa (School of Nursing) in Kansas City, Missouri in 1954. After marrying John A. Williams in 1958 and raising five children, she worked as a Registered Nurse for nearly 20 years in the Tampa area specializing in childbirth education. As a Certified Lactation Educator and International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant, she was instrumental in the development of the original lactation program at St. Joseph's Women's Hospital that is still in effect today. She was the Coordinator of St. Joseph's Breastfeeding Helpline, the Nursing Mother's Network (peer support group) and co-author of various publications on breastfeeding. Dorothy found great joy teaching, supporting and educating new mothers to make their breastfeeding experience a successful one. Dorothy was generous with her time and ever-present for her children's and grandchildren's activities and special events. She could often be found in the stands cheering at various Little League baseball, soccer, basketball and football games. In retirement, she was actively involved in numerous parish activities at Incarnation Catholic Church. She spent many years involved with the Council of Catholic Women, helping to serve the needs of the parish through education and fellowship. Dorothy will forever be remembered as an elegant, supportive, generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Due to Covid-19 concerns and restrictions, the family will not have any public service at this time. A livestream of the private funeral mass will take place Saturday, September 5, 10 am, by accessing https://youtu.be/04xhkQ8W_QQ
. The family is especially grateful for the compassionate and professional care provided by Grace House of Tampa and LifePath Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Incarnation Catholic Church (Parish Office), 5124 Gateway Drive, Tampa, FL 33615.