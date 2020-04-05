Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy WYLIE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WYLIE, Dorothy Rita, RN passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Largo, FL. Born on Dec. 2, 1934 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the eldest daughter of the late Dr. James Robert and Rita Wylie of Westwood, NJ. Dorothy graduated from Westwood High School in 1953. Following graduation from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Dorothy pursued her lifelong passion as a registered nurse at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck before retiring to St. Petersburg, FL. Dorothy was beloved by all and her infectious smile and humor will be fondly remembered. Dorothy is survived by her two sisters, Jane Minnetian and Roberta O'Dea; her sons, David McDonald (Amy) and Damian McDonald (Nanci); grandchildren, James, Alistair, Wylie and Quinn; and great-grandson, Colton. Memorial services will be held sometime in the future.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020

