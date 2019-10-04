YOUNG, Dorothy A. 74, of Tampa passed away September 30, 2019. Born in Missouri, Dorothy moved to the Tampa Bay area in 1972. She was an active member of West Gate Baptist Church for many years. She is survived by her son, Martin Young; her daughters, Cheryl Bell and Debra Kidwell; her stepdaughter, Sheila Carpenter; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grand-children, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Charley; her son, Michael Young; her stepdaughter, Joan Campbell; and her brother, Harry Lindhorst Jr. Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service, 1 pm, Monday, October 7, 2019 at West Gate Baptist Church, 5121 Kelly Rd., Tampa with a viewing starting one hour prior. Burial will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Blount & Curry-Oldsmar blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019