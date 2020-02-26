Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reese Funeral Home Inc 6767 Seminole Blvd Seminole , FL 33772 (727)-391-9954 Memorial service 3:00 PM Christ The King Presbyterian 5400 Seminole Blvd. Seminole , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

YOUNG, Dorothy Jean (Peterson) "Dottie" of Seminole, FL. has left this life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 24, 2020. Born in Excelsior Springs, Missouri October 4, 1926. She grew up in Kansas, City, Kansas and helped in her parents Five and Dime Store with her two brothers, Glen and Gordon, both deceased. She graduated from Wheaton College with a Bachelor's degree in Music and Home economics, and USF with a Teaching Degree. While at Wheaton, she met her husband, John Robert Young (Deceased). Dorothy is survived by her three children and their spouses. Dr. John David Young (Karen), Marci Ann Sadorf (Scott), and Jana Elizabeth Simons (Jim); grandchildren, Christian Young, Matthew Young, Jonathan Young, Katherine Young, Ryan Sadorf (Rachel), Jenee Mendillo (Anthony), Nolan Sadorf (Victoria), Brittany Carey (Brian), Christopher Creager; and four great-grandchildren. Dottie was a teacher in Pinellas county schools for 30 years. The cornerstone of her life was her faith in Jesus Christ. She served in many leadership roles in church and supported many Christian ministries and missionaries. Dottie was a member of Christ The King Presbyterian Church. We want to thank everyone that came and visited with her these last few months. She is now walking in heaven enjoying new life and getting answers to all those theological questions. Proverbs 3:5-6 "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." A Memorial Service will be held Sunday March 1, 2020 at Christ The King Presbyterian, 5400 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to New Life Solutions,

YOUNG, Dorothy Jean (Peterson) "Dottie" of Seminole, FL. has left this life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 24, 2020. Born in Excelsior Springs, Missouri October 4, 1926. She grew up in Kansas, City, Kansas and helped in her parents Five and Dime Store with her two brothers, Glen and Gordon, both deceased. She graduated from Wheaton College with a Bachelor's degree in Music and Home economics, and USF with a Teaching Degree. While at Wheaton, she met her husband, John Robert Young (Deceased). Dorothy is survived by her three children and their spouses. Dr. John David Young (Karen), Marci Ann Sadorf (Scott), and Jana Elizabeth Simons (Jim); grandchildren, Christian Young, Matthew Young, Jonathan Young, Katherine Young, Ryan Sadorf (Rachel), Jenee Mendillo (Anthony), Nolan Sadorf (Victoria), Brittany Carey (Brian), Christopher Creager; and four great-grandchildren. Dottie was a teacher in Pinellas county schools for 30 years. The cornerstone of her life was her faith in Jesus Christ. She served in many leadership roles in church and supported many Christian ministries and missionaries. Dottie was a member of Christ The King Presbyterian Church. We want to thank everyone that came and visited with her these last few months. She is now walking in heaven enjoying new life and getting answers to all those theological questions. Proverbs 3:5-6 "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." A Memorial Service will be held Sunday March 1, 2020 at Christ The King Presbyterian, 5400 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to New Life Solutions, www.newlifesolutions.org Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close