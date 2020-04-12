Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy ZUCCOLILLO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZUCCOLILLO, Dorothy Rose passed away April 4, 2020, at the age of 92. Dorothy was born to Michael and Josephine (DiGennaro) Santillo August 19, 1927 in Buffalo, NY. She graduated with honors from Mount St. Joseph's Academy in Buffalo. After graduation, Dorothy began work for American Airlines, where she met her future husband, Angelo Zuccolillo. They were married for 64 years. Dorothy and Angelo settled in Syracuse, NY, where she spent the next 17 years as a devoted mother, homemaker, and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a generous, strong, and loyal wife, mother, friend, and employee, and had an intense devotion to her family. Dorothy and family moved to Clearwater, Florida in 1970. The following year she went to work for Family Services Center in Clearwater and enrolled in college to earn an Accounting Degree. Dorothy rose to the position of Chief Financial Officer and held that spot until her retirement. After retirement she assisted her son Michael with accounting and administrative work. Dorothy loved to bake and cook Italian food. She enjoyed traveling to see family and friends. She visited many states, and even flew in a four-seater seaplane while in Alaska. She is a lifelong, devout Catholic and was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Parish in Clearwater, Florida. She had an unshakable faith, and was an inspiration to her family and friends. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Angelo; and two daughters, Marie Davidson (Bill) and Rosemary Zuccolillo. She is survived by two daughters, and two sons, JoAnn Depperschmidt (Perry) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Annette Zuccolillo (Mary) of Durango, Colorado, Michael Zuccolillo (Dina) of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, and Joseph Zuccolillo (Jane) of Odessa, Florida; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous friends, nieces, and nephews. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

